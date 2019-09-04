Bell & Howell To Refund Buyers Of Ultrasonic Mouse Repellers

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Bell & Howell will offer cash refunds to people who bought allegedly defective ultrasonic pest repellers, according to a settlement announced to end a class action in New York federal court claiming the company misled buyers on the repellers' ability to keep mice away. In a bid for preliminary approval of the settlement on Tuesday, the class representatives told the court that BHH LLC, which does business as Bell & Howell, and co-defendant Van Hauser LLC have agreed to reimburse buyers of the product, with those providing proofs of purchase receiving more cash. Class members who submit a claim with a...

