Investment Co.'s Assets Frozen In $300M SEC Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday froze the assets of a businesswoman and her company after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused them of taking $300 million from investors under false pretenses. The SEC filed suit on Aug. 28 against real estate, development, hospitality and lifestyle company American National Investments Inc. and its CEO, Gina Champion-Cain, saying Champion-Cain convinced investors to give her hundreds of thousands of dollars that she told them would be used to help local businesses secure liquor licenses and promised them their money back plus 15% to 25% interest. U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff's preliminary...

