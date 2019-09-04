Ex-Uber Exec Avoids $10M Bond In Google IP Theft Case

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Wednesday rejected prosecutors' request to increase Anthony Levandowski's $2 million bond to $10 million to ensure the ex-Uber Technologies Inc. executive will remain in the country to face criminal charges alleging he stole Google's self-driving car trade secrets. During a hearing in San Jose, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins said he wouldn't tack on $8 million to Levandowski's bond, which is backed by $300,000 in cash and $1.7 million in real estate owned by his family and a friend. However, the judge agreed to let Levandowski's brother, Max Levandowski, sign as an additional unsecured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS