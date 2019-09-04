Ex-Platform Owner Seeks 2nd Try At Stock-Loan Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The former owner of an electronic stock-loan trading platform at the center of a recently dismissed antitrust suit against Goldman Sachs and other major prime brokerage banks put in a bid on Tuesday to revive the case, telling a New York federal judge that it can fix what the judge saw as flaws if given the chance. QS Holdco Inc. urged U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan to allow it to amend its 2018 complaint, which accused units of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and four other large financial institutions of plotting to drive its "revolutionary" AQS trading platform out of business....

