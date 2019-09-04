Charter Fights Sanctions Bid In Wrong-Number Autodial Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications urged a Missouri federal judge Wednesday not to sanction it for failing to turn over all records of wrong-number debt collection robocalls, accusing the consumer on the other side of demanding a vastly wider discovery than the court required. The cable giant is fighting a proposed class action filed almost two years ago claiming it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by arranging third-party autodials to collect on customer accounts, even though some had been logged as wrong numbers. The suit led to a lengthy process of identifying numbers contacted by two entities not named in the suit —...

