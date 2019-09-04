Names In Epstein Defamation Case Will Be Vetted For Privacy

Law360, New York (September 4, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A potentially long list of people mentioned during the evidence-gathering phase of a settled defamation case brought by a woman who claims she was victimized by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein may get a chance to object to their names being made public, a Manhattan federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska gave that guidance as she tasked counsel for Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and for the woman who allegedly defamed her, former Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell, with quickly crafting a process to comply with a recent Second Circuit order mandating disclosure of much of the sealed case record....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS