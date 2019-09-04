Revive Antitrust Claims Against Ill., Film Studio Asks 7th Circ.

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Illinois’ Commerce Department should be forced to face claims that it effectively shut a Chicago film studio out of the local television and film market by exclusively promoting a competing studio to executives and producers, the Seventh Circuit heard Wednesday. A lower court was wrong to find the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and its Illinois Film Office are immune from claims that they unlawfully played favorites in steering new projects exclusively to Toronto-based Cinespace, which hosts major productions such as NBC’s “Chicago” series, Chicago Studio City argued to a three-judge panel. The film office is tasked solely with...

