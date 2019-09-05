Real Estate Rumors: William Kaufman, Friedkin, WashREIT

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty has reached a deal to lease 21,692 square feet of space on Water Street in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The nonprofit is taking space in the 26-story building at 77 Water St., a William Kaufman Organization property, and it will have the entire top floor, according to the report. The nonprofit currently subleases space on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, Commercial Observer reported. Friedkin Property Group and Bridge Capital Partners have picked up an apartment complex in Naperville, Illinois, according to a report on Thursday from Crain's Chicago Business...

