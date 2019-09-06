Real Estate Rumors: Bonjour, Blackstone, Cason

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Bonjour Capital has scored $115 million in Fannie Mae financing for a residential building in New York City's Upper East Side, The Real Deal reported on Friday. The 10-year loan is for 1735 York Ave., which Bonjour Capital acquired for roughly $150 million in 2016, according to the report. The Blackstone Group LP has loaned $540 million to Deerfield Management for its recent purchase of a property on Park Avenue South in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The five-year loan is for 345 Park Ave. S., which has 300,000 square feet across...

