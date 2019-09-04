NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Cole Schotz, DLA Piper and Hunton were among more than half a dozen law firms that guided the largest New York City real estate deals that hit public records last week, a group of transactions led by a nine-figure Manhattan office trade. Cole Schotz PC represented real estate investment firm Savanna on its $180 million purchase of a Lexington Avenue building, the largest deal of the week, while DLA Piper and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP helped with that deal on the seller and lender sides, respectively. Meanwhile, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Flink & Associates, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and...

