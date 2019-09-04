2nd Circ. Says Biggie's 'Party And Bullshit' Is Fair Use

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday rejected an infringement lawsuit filed over a snippet of spoken-word poetry sampled in Notorious B.I.G.'s 1993 hit "Party and Bullshit," ruling it protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine. The ruling came in a suit filed by a spoken-word artist named Abiodun Oyewole over Biggie's use of the line "party and bullshit" from a recording of his 1968 "When the Revolution Comes," a poem about "violent revolution and African-American empowerment." The lawsuit also named British pop star Rita Ora, who in turn sampled Biggie's song in her 2012 track "How We Do." Oyewole had asked the...

