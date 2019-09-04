Nonprofits Urge High Court To Maintain Block On Asylum Bar

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve a court order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its latest asylum restrictions within the Ninth Circuit. The ACLU, which is representing a group of nonprofits that provide legal services to immigrants, said the high court should deny the government's request to stay an injunction, claiming the government is unlikely to win its case. The asylum policy — which effectively bars non-Mexicans from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border — is a "blatant end run" around Congress' intent when drafting the asylum laws,...

