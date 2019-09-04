Pittsburgh Malpractice Trial Canceled After Sides Settle

Law360, Pittsburgh (September 4, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT) -- A legal malpractice trial was called off Wednesday after a Western Pennsylvania attorney reached a tentative deal with a client's ex-wife who claimed he had improperly reduced her share of a $19 million personal injury settlement. Thomas W. King III and the law firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP arrived at the deal with plaintiff Jacqueline Rupert on Tuesday evening, just before the trial was scheduled to open in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. An attorney for Rupert, Joshua Lyons of Maurice A. Nernberg & Associates, said the settlement’s terms were confidential but that it would...

