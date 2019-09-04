Chinese Education Co. Seeks 2nd Toss Of Ghostwriting Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A China-based education company asked a New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday to once again dismiss a stock-drop suit accusing it of ghostwriting college applications, saying the complaint’s shortcomings were not fixed on amendment. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. told U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden that the only difference between the complaint she dismissed in July and the amended complaint investors filed last month was the addition of allegations from 16 purported former employees. According to New Oriental, those new confidential witnesses present the same issues that led Judge Hayden to dismiss the suit in the first place —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS