VirnetX Also Seeks Rehearing In $1B Apple Reexam Case

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Days after Apple pushed the Federal Circuit to reconsider a panel decision reviving part of VirnetX’s network security patents, VirnetX has asked the court to review some claims that were invalidated in the $1 billion dispute between them. After a panel in August largely vacated Patent Trial and Appeal Board reexamination decisions invalidating many claims in VirnetX network security patents, while affirming that some were invalid, VirnetX said on Tuesday that the panel disregarded key arguments in the case. According to the rehearing petition, in affirming the board’s decision, the panel continued to overlook the fact that an invalidated claim in...

