FCC Tees Up $950M Vote To Fortify Islands' Infrastructure

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will vote later this month on releasing nearly $1 billion to restore hurricane-ravaged communications networks in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced Wednesday. The funds, which will be drawn from the FCC’s Universal Service Fund subsidy program, will help the islands recover from the 2017 hurricane season, which extensively damaged critical infrastructure, including phone and internet lines, and fortify their networks against future natural disasters, Pai said. “Even as we were responding to immediate needs, we knew that we needed to have a long-term strategy to expand broadband availability in Puerto...

