El Paso Walmart Shooting Victims Press Co. For Security Info

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A couple who were wounded in the El Paso, Texas, Walmart shooting are claiming the retailer did not provide adequate security and have asked a state court to force Walmart to turn over risk assessments and other documents. Jessica Garcia and her husband Guillermo, who was shot in the spine in front of their kids, were victims in the mass shooting on Aug. 3 that left 22 dead and many others wounded. The family says in a Texas state court legal action that Walmart had a duty to keep them safe but didn’t provide armed security guards that supposedly could have helped....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS