Riot Blockchain Tries Again To Escape Bitcoin Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Biotech company-turned-cryptocurrency investor Riot Blockchain Inc. urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a shareholder suit over its bitcoin trading practices Tuesday, arguing that the shareholders didn't point to specific facts to show that Riot knowingly committed securities violations. In two separate dismissal bids, Riot Blockchain and six of its executives said the proposed class doesn’t state any actionable claims, and “contains a hodgepodge of allegations that, for the most part, have nothing to do with Riot.” They said that the suit fails to properly detail how Riot was purportedly a pump-and-dump scheme orchestrated by former CEO John O'Rourke and...

