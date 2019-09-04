7th Circ. Questions Injury From Half-Filled Candy Boxes

Law360, Chicago (September 4, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday pressed consumers suing Chicago-based chocolate maker Fannie May over allegedly underfilled 7-ounce candy boxes to explain how they suffered damages from the fill ratio if they received the net weight of candy listed on the package. Chief Judge Diane P. Wood said during oral arguments that consumers, based on that disclosure, thought they were buying 7 ounces of candy and questioned how they were misled. "What damage when you open the box and you see — 'Gee, this box is only half full' — does one suffer?" Judge Wood asked. James X. Bormes, counsel for the proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS