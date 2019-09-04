J&J Asks Court To Toss 401(k) Savers' Suit Over Stock-Drop

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has urged a New Jersey federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing it of wrongly allowing its employees to invest their retirement savings in overvalued company stock, arguing that workers’ claims don’t pass muster under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In its Tuesday motion to dismiss, Johnson & Johnson said the workers didn’t meet the pleading standard established by the Supreme Court in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer in their suit accusing the company of running afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to act in the best interests of their retirement plans....

