Former FDA Head Can Testify In Sanofi Hair Loss Trial

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David A. Kessler can testify at an upcoming multidistrict litigation bellwether trial that Sanofi should have warned patients the chemotherapy drug Taxotere can cause permanent hair loss, after a Louisiana federal judge rejected Sanofi's bid to bar him from the trial. In a brief, 11-page order filed Tuesday, Louisiana federal Judge Jane Triche Milazzo shot down Sanofi's arguments that Kessler would "confuse the jury" by presenting an argument that makes it sound as though Taxotere is definitively the cause of the permanent baldness that's afflicted many of the 11,000 or more patients suing Sanofi...

