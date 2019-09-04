Cassiday Schade Can't Evade Client's Trial Malpractice Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Cassiday Schade LLP can't escape a former client's legal malpractice claims relating to a $400,000 trial loss by pointing to a ruling it says was wrong but that it didn't appeal, an Illinois federal judge ruled on Wednesday. Cassiday Schade had argued that former client Iurii Rypninskyi couldn't prove that the firm's malpractice caused him to receive the verdict after a trial over a car accident. The firm said it was instead an incorrect liability finding by the trial judge that was to blame. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman disagreed, saying the attorneys can't dodge claims that they negligently defended Rypninskyi in the underlying...

