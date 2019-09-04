JLJ Capital Provides $57M For Brooklyn 'Aging Hipster' Haunt

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- JLJ Capital will provide a $57 million loan to 329 LLC to complete a 17-story tower in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, a hot spot for "young professionals and aging hipsters," according to the lender's announcement Wednesday. The mixed-use tower at 329 Broadway will have 63 apartment units and about 60,000 square feet of retail space when complete, the announcement said. Retail will occupy the first floor, with a commercial office on the second floor and community facilities on three additional floors, JLJ Capital said. The building will also include a sub-cellar parking garage and an outdoor space, the announcement said. "Williamsburg remains...

