DOJ Moves To Block Novelis' $2.6B Deal For Aluminum Co.

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued to block aluminum giant Novelis Inc.’s planned $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris Corp. over concerns about aluminum used for automotive applications, saying the companies have agreed to arbitrate certain issues in the case. The DOJ said in a complaint filed in Ohio federal court the deal would combine two of only four North American producers of so-called aluminum auto body sheet, which the agency said automakers rely on to make vehicles lighter, more efficient and safer compared to those made with steel parts. “Automakers increasingly need aluminum auto body sheet to satisfy American...

