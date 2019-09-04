Uber Says It's Not Liable For Fake Driver's Assault On Rider

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Uber told a California federal court Wednesday that it cannot be held liable for a passenger's 2018 sexual assault by a driver who had been suspended but pretended to still be an Uber driver to prowl for female riders. Uber Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary Rasier LLC pressed their motion to dismiss a suit from a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted in August 2018 by the driver of a vehicle with an Uber decal that she got into after mistaking it for her Uber ride. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant insisted that the plaintiff — who filed her suit under...

