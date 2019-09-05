EB-5 Investor's Child Can Fight USCIS Denial, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The daughter of a Chinese investor who entered the U.S. through the EB-5 visa program can contest U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' decision to deny her bid to become a full-fledged permanent resident, the Ninth Circuit held on Wednesday. The immigration courts must now hear Hui Ran Mu's challenge to the government's denial of her father's petition to lift the conditional status from the family's U.S. permanent residence, even though her father had already moved back to China, the three-judge panel held. Opting not to defer to the government's interpretation of the law, the judges explained that the law clearly allows "any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS