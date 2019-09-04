Kodak Escapes Insurer's Claims Over Asbestos Suits

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday found that Eastman Kodak Co.’s duty to indemnify Travelers Indemnity Co. for asbestos claims against a defunct subsidiary ended when Kodak emerged from bankruptcy in 2014, calling the insurer’s arguments to the contrary “nonsense.” At a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles rejected Travelers’ arguments that he should hold off on ruling on Kodak’s request for an injunction until more facts are available about the claims being made against the photo company’s long-gone construction affiliate, saying Kodak’s liability under a pre-Chapter 11 settlement could not have survived the end of the bankruptcy case. “I can’t...

