Fed. Circ. Skeptical Of Bid To Undo Apple Speaker Patent Win

Law360, Washington (September 4, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit appeared concerned that a theater sound company founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas is trying to force a California district court to change a claim construction the company already agreed to, which led to a decision that Apple didn't infringe its speaker patents. Slot Speaker Technologies Inc., previously known as THX, is seeking to overturn a California federal judge's ruling last year that Apple didn't infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 7,433,483 and 8,457,340 with the iPhone 4 and later models, as well as its iPad and iMac products. But during oral arguments Wednesday, the three-judge panel raised concerns...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS