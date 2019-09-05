Most ERISA Claims In Suit Over MIT 401(k) Plan Head To Trial

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- On the eve of trial, a Massachusetts federal judge refused to toss the bulk of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the Massachusetts Institute of Technology of costing its 401(k) plan millions of dollars, finding that the school and its workers offered "compelling and competing narratives" in the case. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton on Wednesday denied summary judgment to MIT on all but one of the workers' claims in the ERISA suit, which is scheduled for a bench trial beginning Sept. 16. The parties have raised factual disputes that would best be resolved in a trial,...

