NYC Sues T-Mobile For 'Rampant And Repeated' Deception

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT) -- New York City authorities on Wednesday accused T-Mobile USA of cheating customers with "abusive sales tactics" in a multilayered scheme that "targets" young New Yorkers as well as immigrants and Big Apple residents with lower incomes. The city's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection filed suit in Empire State court against Deutsche Telekom AG subsidiary T-Mobile, as well as its local brand MetroPCS New York LLC and dozens of affiliated dealers and stores, claiming the companies had scammed customers with prepaid phone plans sold under the "Metro by T-Mobile" banner. "T-Mobile's rampant and repeated deception is made more troubling by the...

