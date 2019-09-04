Terror Watchlist Violates Right To Due Process, Va. Court Says

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The government's terror watchlist violates the due process rights of the people on it because they have no real way of challenging their status as "known or suspected terrorists," a Virginia federal judge ruled Wednesday in a suit alleging innocent individuals on the list are harassed whenever they travel. By refusing to confirm that an individual is even on the list, let alone inform the person why, the government has deprived those included in the post-9/11 database of their constitutional right to due process, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ruled in a 32-page opinion. "The vagueness of the standard for inclusion in the...

