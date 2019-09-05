Philip Morris Tells Mass. Jury Woman's Smoking Was Choice

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts woman who claims Marlboro cigarettes gave her lung cancer could have quit smoking "anytime she wanted to," an attorney for Philip Morris told a jury in state court Thursday as a civil trial seeking to hold the tobacco giant responsible began. Patricia Walsh Greene, who is in her early 60s, says she became addicted to cigarettes while she was in middle school in the 1970s, smoking almost a pack a day until the 1990s. Greene's attorney, Michael Weisman, said in his opening argument that Greene was a victim of the tobacco industry's malicious efforts to market to children and...

