Ex-Blackwater Trio Resentenced For 2007 Iraqi Massacre

Law360, Washington (September 5, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday handed three former Blackwater security guards more than 10 years each in prison for their roles in a 2007 Baghdad massacre that left 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians dead and at least 18 injured. After hearing emotional pleas for leniency from their relatives and friends, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth sentenced Paul Slough to 15 years in prison, Evan Liberty to 12 1/2 years and Dustin Heard to 14 years. The sentences were roughly half of what the government sought for the former private guards, who were hired to protect U.S. diplomats during the height of the...

