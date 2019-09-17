Greenspoon Marder Adds Hospitality Pro To Timeshare Group

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has hired a hospitality industry pioneer for its corporate timeshare group, tapping him to bring his M&A expertise back to the law firm he left years ago to serve as general counsel and then president of vacation company Interval International. Craig M. Nash this month began serving as of counsel to Greenspoon Marder's corporate real estate timeshare and resort practice group, where the Coral Gables, Florida, native will rely on the merger-and-acquisitions skills he polished as chairman, president and CEO of publicly traded Interval parent ILG Inc., the law firm said. Nash and his team at ILG negotiated...

