Yale Case Reminds Employers Of Key Wellness Program Risk

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- While employee wellness programs have grown in popularity over the past several years, so too have the legal challenges they face. Lisa Kwesell et al. v. Yale University, a class action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, was filed in reaction to a wellness program implemented by the university. The case highlights a key risk employers face in utilizing wellness programs that include financial penalties or rewards: that they will not be considered voluntary, and therefore possibly violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and/or Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. Until the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issues revised regulations describing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS