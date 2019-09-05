Firm Lacks Footing For Bankruptcy Software Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law firm can’t sue a bankruptcy software provider for violating state antitrust laws by allegedly conspiring with its competitors to fix the price of their services because the firm doesn’t even purchase those services, the Seventh Circuit said on Thursday. In a published 14-page opinion, the three-judge panel said McGarry & McGarry LLC’s relationship to Bankruptcy Management Solutions Inc. was too tenuous to give the firm standing to pursue antitrust claims against it. “McGarry is a one-time creditor in a closed Chapter 7 bankruptcy case,” the panel said. “It does not participate in the market for bankruptcy software services...

