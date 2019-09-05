Citcon Atty Can't Justify 'Threatening' Letters, RiverPay Says

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Payment processor RiverPay Inc. ramped up its push for sanctions against an attorney for rival Citcon USA LLC on Wednesday over "threatening" letters sent to RiverPay as part of an ongoing spat over trade secrets, arguing that the lawyer offered no justification for his actions. RiverPay says the letters sent by J. James Li of LiLaw Inc. accuse the defendants of criminal wrongdoing, and that one Aug. 2 missive told a RiverPay director that he could face criminal liability for platform misconduct. According to Li, who defended his letters earlier this week, they were sent in response to "cybercrimes" RiverPay was...

