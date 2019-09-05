Wash. High Court Says Per-Hour Pay For Truckers Not Needed

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court said Thursday that nonagricultural employers aren't required to pay employees earning a fixed rate for each completed job an actual hourly rate for time spent performing other work-related tasks, dealing a blow to truck drivers accusing Knight Transportation Inc. of wage and hour violations. In response to a certified question it received last year from the Western District of Washington, the justices of the state's high court said in a 6-3 decision that nonagricultural employers — in this case, a commercial trucking company — that pay their workers on a piece-rate system are allowed to average out...

