ICE Must Consider Asylum Seekers For Parole, Court Says

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Immigration officials in New Orleans must stop ignoring a government policy that allows detained asylum seekers to be paroled, a D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday, saying there was strong evidence that officials in the Louisiana city had been flouting the directive. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg said a freshly certified class of asylum seekers had “strong ammunition” in the form of statistics showing a steep drop in the number of people being paroled out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New Orleans Field Office and other evidence pointing to “myriad violations” of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security parole policy....

