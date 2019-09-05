Feds Claim Russian, Italian Plotted To Steal GE Trade Secrets

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed charges Thursday against a Russian and an Italian accused of plotting to swipe designs for a jet engine component from GE Aviation. Alexander Yuryevich Korshunov, 57, and Maurizio Paolo Bianchi, 59, each face up to 10 years if convicted on charges of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, which were unsealed in a criminal complaint in an Ohio federal district court. The complaint accuses Korshunov and Bianchi of hiring three employees of an Italian GE Aviation subsidiary to consult on a project to develop a more effective accessory gearbox design for a Russian state-owned aviation company. The three employees ended...

