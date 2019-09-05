Facebook, Twitter, Snap Seek To Toss BlackBerry Patent Suits

Law360, Los Angeles (September 5, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Facebook, Twitter and Snap urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss BlackBerry's infringement suits against the social media giants, saying BlackBerry's mobile messaging and targeted advertising patents are invalid because they don't contain inventive concepts. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, attorneys for Twitter Inc. told U.S. District Judge George H. Wu he should grant the social network's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that BlackBerry's patents covering, among other things, technology streamlining new message notifications, determining if a user has read messages, and targeting advertisements based on user demographics and locations, are invalid. In its motion filed in...

