Nissan Denied 9th Circ. Redo In Clutch Defect Class Suit

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Nissan North America Inc. won't get the chance to challenge the Ninth Circuit's revival of a consumer's class certification in his action accusing the automaker of selling vehicles with faulty transmissions, a three-judge panel ruled Thursday. The same circuit judges who gave new life to driver Huu Nguyen's certification bid in July unanimously rejected Nissan's petition for an en banc rehearing to reconsider that ruling, according to a brief order. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc, and no judge of the court has requested a vote on it," the order said, without elaborating further....

