DOI Can Take Okla. Tribe's Land Into Trust, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Thursday that the federal government can take a parcel of land in Oklahoma into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, saying the decision didn't run afoul of federal law and the Cherokee Nation's consent wasn't needed even though the land is on its former reservation. The circuit panel unanimously overturned an Oklahoma district judge's May 2017 decision holding that the U.S. Department of the Interior's determination to take the 76-acre parcel into trust violated the Indian Reorganization Act. The decision also blocked the DOI from acquiring the land for the use of the United...

