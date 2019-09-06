Legal Options For Pipeline Companies Stymied By Tree-Sitters

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT) -- In recent years, pipeline opponents have increasingly used “tree-sitting” to obstruct natural gas infrastructure projects. The tactic involves individuals who climb trees slated for removal in a pipeline project, and stay there — sometimes for months, and often aided by family, friends or others — forcing project developers to take various countermeasures. Last month, a Virginia federal district judge rejected a novel effort by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, or MVP, to join two unnamed tree-sitters as defendants in a Natural Gas Act eminent domain action to condemn pipeline easements over land in southwestern Virginia.[1] Although declining to join the tree-sitters as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS