1st Circ. Revives Pay Row Over Wexner's $12.5M Ferrari Buy

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts car dealer selling a 1953 Ferrari can pursue his claims that an agent for billionaire Leslie Wexner interfered with his exclusive-seller agreement by buying the car directly from the dealer's client, the First Circuit ruled, saying it’s plausible the dealer would have received “some commission” had the agreement been honored. In its unanimous decision Thursday, the panel found that car dealer Thomas Hamann can pursue his claim of tortious interference with a contractual relationship against Copley Motorcars Corp. owner Stuart Carpenter, saying it’s too early in the case to definitively say Hamann would not have received a commission if...

