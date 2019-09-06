Gov. Newsom Signs Bill To Protect Film, TV Workers' Benefits

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a bill that will ensure access to unemployment insurance, state disability insurance and paid family leave benefits for entertainment industry employees who work on productions made partly out-of-state. SB 271 was co-sponsored by the California IATSE Council and the Entertainment Union Coalition, which in total represent roughly 200,000 entertainment workers and includes SAG-AFTRA and various local unions. The groups said the bill will bring relief to many entertainment workers, for whom employment taxes calculated until now based on metrics devised in the 1950s, with the taxes sometimes credited to other states. As a result,...

