VidAngel Banned From Streaming Cleaned-Up Disney Movies

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has barred VidAngel Inc. from playing sanitized versions of movies by Walt Disney and other studios that sued the family-friendly streaming service into bankruptcy, rejecting its pleas the punishment was too harsh. Three months after the studios won a $62.4 million jury verdict against the streaming service, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. on Thursday issued a permanent injunction barring VidAngel from streaming "any copyrighted works" belonging to those plaintiffs. The order also bars VidAngel from "circumventing" the digital encryption the studios put on their films. VidAngel is a subscription service like Netflix or Hulu, but its...

