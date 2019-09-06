Ex-NBAer Claims 3-On-3 League Founder Pushed Him Out

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Retired Miami Heat player Roger Mason is suing the co-founder of a three-on-three basketball league associated with rapper Ice Cube, claiming he was wrongfully pushed out of his position as president and commissioner and used as a scapegoat for the co-founder's wrongdoing. Though Mason was recruited to Big3 Basketball Co. by co-founder and Hollywood talent agent Jeff Kwatinetz for his experience both in NBA play and as deputy executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, Kwatinetz retaliated against him for objecting to his behavior, which included using racial slurs, Mason said. According to the complaint, Kwatinetz had been undermining the...

