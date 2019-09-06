Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Ends 12 Bellwether Cases In Chiquita Murder MDL

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday there is insufficient evidence to hold Chiquita Brands International responsible for any of 12 bellwether cases over violent killings allegedly perpetrated by paramilitary soldiers the banana giant illegally funded in the 1990s and 2000s.

A judge in West Palm Beach said that the evidence provided so far in the 12 bellwether cases, a good deal of it from special judicial proceedings held in Colombia in the late 2000s during the "demobilization" of a paramilitary group called the AUC, was not enough.

"The designated bellwether plaintiffs fail to identify admissible evidence supporting their core theory that...

