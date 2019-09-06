Fla. Judge Ends 12 Bellwether Cases In Chiquita Murder MDL

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday there is insufficient evidence to hold Chiquita Brands International responsible for any of 12 bellwether cases over violent killings allegedly perpetrated by paramilitary soldiers the banana giant illegally funded in the 1990s and 2000s. A judge in West Palm Beach said that the evidence provided so far in the 12 bellwether cases, a good deal of it from special judicial proceedings held in Colombia in the late 2000s during the "demobilization" of a paramilitary group called the AUC, was not enough. "The designated bellwether plaintiffs fail to identify admissible evidence supporting their core theory that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS