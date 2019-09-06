Mass. Mayor Charged Again, This Time With Public Corruption

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The 27-year-old mayor of a Massachusetts city was arrested Friday morning for the second time in less than a year, authorities announced, saying he demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribery payments from marijuana vendors. Jasiel Correia, who won reelection in the South Coast city of Fall River in March despite being charged in October with fleecing investors in his mobile app, allegedly extorted at least four marijuana vendors that were vying for approval, extorted a building owner for cash and a Rolex watch in exchange for permits, and demanded that his chief of staff give him half of her...

